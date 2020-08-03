Dr. Zahid Junagadhwalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Junagadhwalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zahid Junagadhwalla, MD
Dr. Zahid Junagadhwalla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Statesville, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center.
UNC Regional Physicians Carolina Cardiology - Statesville218 Old Mocksville Rd, Statesville, NC 28625 Directions (704) 838-7125
UNC Regional Physicians Carolina Cardiology - Winston Salem2150 Country Club Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27104 Directions (336) 768-0437
UNC Regional Physicians Carolina Cardiology306 Westwood Ave Ste 401, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 885-6168
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
Dr. Juna: you have broken my heart by moving away from High Point. You saved my life. I don’t want any other doctor - just you. If I still lived in North Dakota I would have to drive a 100 miles to see a cardiologist, but I am too old to do that now. I’m doing well. Just have an appointment this afternoon with a cardiologist NP. Wish it were you I was seeing. Wishing you all the best. Margaret Samuelson
About Dr. Zahid Junagadhwalla, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Junagadhwalla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Junagadhwalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Junagadhwalla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Junagadhwalla.
