Dr. Zahid Niazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zahid Niazi, MD
Overview of Dr. Zahid Niazi, MD
Dr. Zahid Niazi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Khyber Medical College and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.
Dr. Niazi works at
Dr. Niazi's Office Locations
-
1
Zahid Niazi, MD, FRCS, FACS, FAACS9401 E Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95624 Directions (916) 525-3966
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Niazi?
Dr. Niazi is a caring and gifted doctor. I am grateful for his conscientious focus on patient care, and for the wonderful outcome he provided for me. I recommended Dr.Niazi to another person, who had the same level of satisfaction with his patient care and a highly successful outcome. Dr.Niazi’s office is very organized and well managed, a huge plus for patients in his care.
About Dr. Zahid Niazi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Pashto and Urdu
- 1245345941
Education & Certifications
- FICS
- Royal Coll Surgeons of England
- Lady Reading Hospital
- Khyber Medical College
- St Mary's
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niazi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niazi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niazi works at
Dr. Niazi has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Niazi speaks Hindi, Pashto and Urdu.
120 patients have reviewed Dr. Niazi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.