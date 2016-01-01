Overview of Dr. Zahidul Mondal, MD

Dr. Zahidul Mondal, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Transplant Nephrology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York Health Science Center At Brooklyn College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Mondal works at RWJ Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Program in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.