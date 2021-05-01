Dr. Rahman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zahir Rahman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zahir Rahman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Dr. Rahman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Samala R. Swamy MD PC1366 Victory Blvd Ste B, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 442-8351
-
2
Care Station Medical Group90 Us Highway 22, Springfield, NJ 07081 Directions (973) 467-2273Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 9:00pmSunday8:00am - 9:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rahman?
Excellent doctor. Cares about you as a person as well as a patient. Trust dr Rahman explicitly. Spends time with you. Explains all results and procedures. Addresses all concerns. Calls back and is there in emergency situations like when my husband got sick in florida. Best cardiologist out there. Highly recommend to friends and family and all love him
About Dr. Zahir Rahman, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Panjabi and Spanish
- 1861415580
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahman works at
Dr. Rahman has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rahman speaks Panjabi and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.