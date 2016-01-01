Dr. Rashid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zahir Rashid, MD
Overview
Dr. Zahir Rashid, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Fond du Lac, WI. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALCUTTA / R.G. KAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Howard Young Medical Center, Marshfield Medical Center - Marshfield, Marshfield Medical Center Eau Claire, Marshfield Medical Center Rice Lake and ThedaCare Medical Center - New London.
Locations
Fond Du Lac Regional Clinic420 E Division St, Fond du Lac, WI 54935 Directions (920) 926-5526Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard Young Medical Center
- Marshfield Medical Center - Marshfield
- Marshfield Medical Center Eau Claire
- Marshfield Medical Center Rice Lake
- ThedaCare Medical Center - New London
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Zahir Rashid, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1407956865
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Wisc|Ny Med College Lincoln Hospital
- Lincoln Hospital Cornell University|Ny Med College Lincoln Hospital
- Rg Kar Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF CALCUTTA / R.G. KAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
