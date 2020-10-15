See All Podiatrists in Miami, FL
Dr. Zahra Karbasian, DPM

Podiatry
4.4 (13)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Zahra Karbasian, DPM

Dr. Zahra Karbasian, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE.

Dr. Karbasian works at Dr. Zahra Karbasian, DPM in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Karbasian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Zahra Karbasian, DPM
    13500 SW 88th St Ste 185, Miami, FL 33186 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Heritage Summit HealthCare
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Simply Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 15, 2020
    Phenomenal. She is well trained and it shows. She has perfected her craft. I didn’t even feel like I was at a doctors office, it felt more like speaking to a friend. Thanks Dr.k !
    — Oct 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Zahra Karbasian, DPM
    About Dr. Zahra Karbasian, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619373818
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zahra Karbasian, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karbasian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karbasian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karbasian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karbasian works at Dr. Zahra Karbasian, DPM in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Karbasian’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Karbasian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karbasian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karbasian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karbasian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

