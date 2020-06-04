Overview of Dr. Zahra Shahim, MD

Dr. Zahra Shahim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Shahim works at Primary And Multi-Specialty Clinics Of Anaheim in Anaheim, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.