Dr. Alnoah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaid Alnoah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zaid Alnoah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mobile, AL.
Locations
1
Imc Diagnostic and Medical Clinic1700 Spring Hill Ave Ste 100, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 435-1200Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 2:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 1:00pm
2
Imc Diagnostic & Medical Clinic Daphne7101 US Highway 90 Ste 104, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 625-8223Tuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Based on effort he makes to get to know the details of his patients, he is fully committed to being the best. Gastroenterologist with a focus on liver related conditions.
About Dr. Zaid Alnoah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1053570432
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alnoah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alnoah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alnoah has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Hepatitis C and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alnoah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alnoah speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Alnoah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alnoah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alnoah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alnoah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.