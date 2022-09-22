Dr. Zaid Fadul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fadul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zaid Fadul, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zaid Fadul, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from STAMFORD HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix.
Dr. Fadul works at
Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix14200 W Celebrate Life Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind, compassionate, and helpful doctor who truly cares. He is easy to talk to and thoroughly listens to you. He will give you the best treatment without just throwing random meds at you.
About Dr. Zaid Fadul, MD
- Hospital Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1740593797
Education & Certifications
- STAMFORD HOSPITAL
- Addiction Medicine and Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fadul has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fadul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fadul using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fadul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fadul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fadul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fadul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fadul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.