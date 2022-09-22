See All Hospitalists in Goodyear, AZ
Dr. Zaid Fadul, MD

Hospital Medicine
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zaid Fadul, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from STAMFORD HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix.

Dr. Fadul works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix in Goodyear, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix
    14200 W Celebrate Life Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 22, 2022
    Very kind, compassionate, and helpful doctor who truly cares. He is easy to talk to and thoroughly listens to you. He will give you the best treatment without just throwing random meds at you.
    — Sep 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Zaid Fadul, MD
    About Dr. Zaid Fadul, MD

    Specialties
    • Hospital Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740593797
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STAMFORD HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine and Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zaid Fadul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fadul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fadul has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fadul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fadul works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix in Goodyear, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Fadul’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fadul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fadul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fadul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fadul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

