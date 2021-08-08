See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Southfield, MI
Dr. Zaid Kasmikha, DO

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
13 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Zaid Kasmikha, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital.

Dr. Kasmikha works at Providence Hospital Residency in Southfield, MI with other offices in Saint Clair Shores, MI, Troy, MI, Rochester, MI and Livonia, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Providence Hospital
    16001 W 9 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 849-3151
  2. 2
    Eastlake Cardiovascular PC
    24211 Little Mack Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 498-0440
  3. 3
    Inpatient Consultants of Michigan
    4967 Crooks Rd Ste 130, Troy, MI 48098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 952-1601
  4. 4
    Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
    1101 W University Dr, Rochester, MI 48307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 923-2002
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  5. 5
    Subburaman Sivakumar MD
    37650 Professional Center Dr Ste 1010A, Livonia, MI 48154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 338-8473

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 08, 2021
    Extremely knowledgeable and skilled with a very nice bed side manor.
    — Aug 08, 2021
    About Dr. Zaid Kasmikha, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    • 13 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Chaldean
    • 1083902761
    Education & Certifications

    • St John Health System
    • Providence Hospital
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Michigan State University
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kasmikha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasmikha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasmikha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasmikha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasmikha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

