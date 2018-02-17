Overview

Dr. Zaid Khalil, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE.



Dr. Khalil works at Zaid Khalil MD in Vienna, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.