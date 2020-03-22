Overview

Dr. Zaid Malik, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with East Houston Hospital & Clinics, HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Malik works at Superior Pain Relief in Spring, TX with other offices in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.