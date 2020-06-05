Overview

Dr. Zaid Noman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.



Dr. Noman works at Xpress Urgent Care in Costa Mesa, CA with other offices in Tustin, CA, Stanton, CA and Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.