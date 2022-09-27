Overview

Dr. Zaifi Shanavas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MCP Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.



Dr. Shanavas works at Capital Digestive Care in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Olney, MD, Rockville, MD and Germantown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.