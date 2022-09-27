See All Gastroenterologists in Silver Spring, MD
Dr. Zaifi Shanavas, MD

Gastroenterology
4.4 (23)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zaifi Shanavas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MCP Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.

Dr. Shanavas works at Capital Digestive Care in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Olney, MD, Rockville, MD and Germantown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Capital Digestive Care - Silver Spring
    10801 Lockwood Dr Ste 200, Silver Spring, MD 20901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 593-2002
    Capital Digestive Care - Olney
    3410 Olandwood Ct Ste 206, Olney, MD 20832 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 593-2002
    Capital Digestive Care
    15005 Shady Grove Rd, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 593-2002
    Capital Digestive Care - Germantown
    20528 Boland Farm Rd Ste 201, Germantown, MD 20876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 593-2002

Hospital Affiliations
  • Medstar Montgomery Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Constipation
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Constipation
Gas-Bloat Syndrome

Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 27, 2022
    I am a very picky person. I went to Dr. Shanavas and was very impressed with his service. He was patient, listened to all of my concerns, explained to me with examples and recommended options. His explanation was so simple that even a person with non science background like me could understand. Most importantly, he did not hurry the appointment and patiently answered all questions. I never have the habit of leaving reviews but today I was motivated to do so. Would high recommend this doctor.
    Viji Krishnaswamy — Sep 27, 2022
    About Dr. Zaifi Shanavas, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zaifi Shanavas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanavas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shanavas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shanavas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shanavas has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shanavas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanavas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanavas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanavas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shanavas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

