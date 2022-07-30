See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Zain Al-Safi, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zain Al-Safi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Al-Nahrain University-Baghdad, Iraq and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Al-Safi works at UCLA Obstetrics and Gynecology in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Fertility and Reproductive Health Center
    200 Medical Plz # 220, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 794-7274
  2. 2
    200 Med Plz Ste B165, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Female Infertility
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperprolactinemia Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 30, 2022
    Dr. Al-Safi was super helpful, knowledgeable, and kind. He always made sure our questions were answered and he was always appropriately optimistic about our situation! I have already recommended him to friends looking for a fertility specialist.
    Anna K. — Jul 30, 2022
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Zain Al-Safi, MD?
    About Dr. Zain Al-Safi, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1578728317
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Colorado
    Residency
    • Wayne State University/Detroit Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Al-Nahrain University-Baghdad, Iraq
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zain Al-Safi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Safi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Al-Safi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Al-Safi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Al-Safi works at UCLA Obstetrics and Gynecology in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Al-Safi’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Safi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Safi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Safi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Safi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

