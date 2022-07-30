Overview

Dr. Zain Al-Safi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Al-Nahrain University-Baghdad, Iraq and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Al-Safi works at UCLA Obstetrics and Gynecology in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.