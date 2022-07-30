Dr. Zain Al-Safi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Safi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zain Al-Safi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zain Al-Safi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Al-Nahrain University-Baghdad, Iraq and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Al-Safi works at
Locations
-
1
UCLA Fertility and Reproductive Health Center200 Medical Plz # 220, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-7274
- 2 200 Med Plz Ste B165, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Al-Safi?
Dr. Al-Safi was super helpful, knowledgeable, and kind. He always made sure our questions were answered and he was always appropriately optimistic about our situation! I have already recommended him to friends looking for a fertility specialist.
About Dr. Zain Al-Safi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1578728317
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- Wayne State University/Detroit Medical Center
- Al-Nahrain University-Baghdad, Iraq
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Safi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Safi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Safi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Safi works at
Dr. Al-Safi speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Safi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Safi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Safi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Safi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.