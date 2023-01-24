Dr. Zain Azzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zain Azzo, MD
Overview
Dr. Zain Azzo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.
Locations
Henry Ford Medical Center - Lakeside3500 15 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48310 Directions (586) 977-9300
Henry Ford Medical Center - Royal Oak110 E 2nd St, Royal Oak, MI 48067 Directions (248) 546-2110
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I respect him as a cardiologist but he also listens to me and my concerns and works with me on my care.
About Dr. Zain Azzo, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
