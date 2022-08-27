Dr. Barnouti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zain Barnouti, DPM
Overview of Dr. Zain Barnouti, DPM
Dr. Zain Barnouti, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Barnouti works at
Dr. Barnouti's Office Locations
Arlene G. Schlumbohm DO PA4205 Belfort Rd Ste 3004, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 450-7060
Diagnostic Cardiology Assoc.1824 King St Ste 300, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 450-7060Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Kidney Physicians LLC1201 Monument Rd Ste 301, Jacksonville, FL 32225 Directions (904) 636-9197
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr and Staff. Very compassionate Dr. And listenens and answers all questions and concerns
About Dr. Zain Barnouti, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1528441904
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnouti accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnouti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnouti works at
Dr. Barnouti has seen patients for Bunion, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnouti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barnouti speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnouti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnouti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnouti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnouti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.