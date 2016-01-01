Dr. Zain Kadri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zain Kadri, MD
Dr. Zain Kadri, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from Madras Medical College and is affiliated with Palmdale Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Zain Kadri, M.D. F.A.C.S.421 N Rodeo Dr Fl 2, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 405-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Arabic
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Georgetown University Medical Center
- Orange Hosp Ctr
- Madras Medical College
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Kadri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kadri accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kadri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kadri speaks Arabic.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadri.
