Dr. Zain Khalpey, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Zain Khalpey, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / UNITED MEDICAL AND DENTAL SCHOOLS OF GUY'S AND SAINT THOMAS'S HOSPITALS and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner - University Medical Center South, Banner University Medical Center Tucson and St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Khalpey works at Tucson Ear Nose & Throat in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Heart Defect Repair and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tucson Ear Nose and Throat PC
    6320 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 300, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 545-0953

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • Banner - University Medical Center South
  • Banner University Medical Center Tucson
  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Heart Defect Repair
Heart Disease
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dilation Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Ascending Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atrial Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Atrial Cardiomyopathy With Heart Block Chevron Icon
Atrial Myxoma Chevron Icon
Atrial Myxoma, Familial Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Atrioventricular Conduction Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bicuspid Aortic Valve Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Defects Chevron Icon
Cardiac Sources of Embolism Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy - Renal Anomalies Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Disease in Women Chevron Icon
Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Transplant Rejection Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sympathectomy Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Transplanted Organ Rejection Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Incompetence Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Valvular Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
Ventricular Enlargement Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Rupture Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 12, 2022
    In Phoenix .. after recommendation by another highly recommended surgeon, we chose to meet with Dr. Khalpey then decided he would be a great choice for my husband's bypass surgery. (Which was scheduled very quickly!) The surgery was very successful!
    Linda Jorgensen — Mar 12, 2022
    About Dr. Zain Khalpey, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1750441424
    Education & Certifications

    • Brigham &amp; Women's Hosp Harvard Med Sch|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    • Guy's, King's &amp; St Thomas's School of Medicine|St Mary's Hospital Medical School, Imperial College
    • UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / UNITED MEDICAL AND DENTAL SCHOOLS OF GUY'S AND SAINT THOMAS'S HOSPITALS
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zain Khalpey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalpey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khalpey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khalpey works at Tucson Ear Nose & Throat in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Khalpey’s profile.

    Dr. Khalpey has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Heart Defect Repair and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalpey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalpey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalpey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalpey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalpey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

