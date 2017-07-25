See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Kirkland, WA
Dr. Zainab Alnoor, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Zainab Alnoor, MD

Dr. Zainab Alnoor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.

Dr. Alnoor works at EvergreenHealth Obstetrics & Gynecology Care, Tan in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alnoor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    EvergreenHealth Obstetrics & Gynecology Care, Tan
    12333 NE 130th Ln # TAN-110, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 285-0060
    Monday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Ana in Kirkland, WA — Jul 25, 2017
    About Dr. Zainab Alnoor, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427326263
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lac Usc Ob/Gyn
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lac Usc Ob/Gyn
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zainab Alnoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alnoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alnoor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alnoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alnoor works at EvergreenHealth Obstetrics & Gynecology Care, Tan in Kirkland, WA. View the full address on Dr. Alnoor’s profile.

    Dr. Alnoor has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alnoor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Alnoor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alnoor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alnoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alnoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

