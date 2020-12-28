Overview of Dr. Zainab Contractor, MD

Dr. Zainab Contractor, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Contractor works at Oncology Hematology Care Inc in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.