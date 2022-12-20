Dr. Zainab Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zainab Malik, MD
Overview of Dr. Zainab Malik, MD
Dr. Zainab Malik, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Hollister, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Center Of Punjab / Rawalpindi Medical College.
Dr. Malik works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Malik's Office Locations
-
1
Mabie First Street Healthcare Center321 1st St, Hollister, CA 95023 Directions (831) 638-1652
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malik?
Very Thorough, and I was very pleased with my first visit.
About Dr. Zainab Malik, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1487069688
Education & Certifications
- Center Of Punjab / Rawalpindi Medical College
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik works at
Dr. Malik has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.