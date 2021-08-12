Overview

Dr. Zainab Nawab, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Westborough, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from PRAVARA UNIVERSITY / RURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Nawab works at The Boroughs Medical And Wellness Center in Westborough, MA with other offices in Framingham, MA and Natick, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.