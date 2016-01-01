Dr. Zia accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zainab Zia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zainab Zia, MD
Dr. Zainab Zia, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Zia's Office Locations
Green Oaks Integrated Outpatient Clinic7777 Forest Ln Ste C528, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 770-1032Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Zainab Zia, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1851604680
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
