Overview

Dr. Zainal Hussain, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.



Dr. Hussain works at OU Physicians Pediatric Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.