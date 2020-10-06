Dr. Zainul Abedin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abedin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zainul Abedin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zainul Abedin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Government Medical College Nagpur, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Abedin works at
Locations
El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road1701 N Lee Trevino Dr Ste C, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 505-7593
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- NGS CoreSource
- Ohio State University Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable, courteous, explained treatment options and reason for recommendation. Procedure was scheduled, everyone was prompt, explained each step. Successful treatment. Highly recommend Dr.Z. Abedin.
About Dr. Zainul Abedin, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1265460885
Education & Certifications
- Cardiology/Electrophysiology|Cleveland Clinic|Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Med College Of Ohio Hospital
- Government Medical College Nagpur, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abedin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abedin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abedin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Abedin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abedin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abedin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abedin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.