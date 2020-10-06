See All Cardiologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Zainul Abedin, MD

Cardiology
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zainul Abedin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Government Medical College Nagpur, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.

Dr. Abedin works at El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road
    1701 N Lee Trevino Dr Ste C, El Paso, TX 79936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 505-7593

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Del Sol Medical Center
  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
  • University Medical Center of El Paso

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinus Bradycardia
Heart Disease
Arrhythmia Screening
Sinus Bradycardia
Heart Disease
Arrhythmia Screening

Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Defibrillator Implantation Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Ohio State University Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 06, 2020
    Knowledgeable, courteous, explained treatment options and reason for recommendation. Procedure was scheduled, everyone was prompt, explained each step. Successful treatment. Highly recommend Dr.Z. Abedin.
    — Oct 06, 2020
    About Dr. Zainul Abedin, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265460885
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cardiology/Electrophysiology|Cleveland Clinic|Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Residency
    • Med College Of Ohio Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Government Medical College Nagpur, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zainul Abedin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abedin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abedin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abedin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abedin works at El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Abedin’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Abedin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abedin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abedin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abedin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

