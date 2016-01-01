See All Pediatricians in Houston, TX
Dr. Zaishui Jia, MD

Pediatrics
1.7 (6)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Zaishui Jia, MD

Dr. Zaishui Jia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from QINGDAO MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Jia works at Allcare Pediatrics in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Allcare Pediatrics
    9110 Bellaire Blvd Ste C, Houston, TX 77036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 272-6366
  2. 2
    Allcare Medical Center Lab
    6515 Corporate Dr Ste E, Houston, TX 77036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 272-6366

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Zaishui Jia, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467435016
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • QINGDAO MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jia. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

