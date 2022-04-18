Overview

Dr. Zaka Khan, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at UT Physicians Advanced Cardiopulmonary Therapies & Transplantation in Houston, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX and Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.