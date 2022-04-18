Dr. Zaka Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zaka Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zaka Khan, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
-
1
UT Physicians EP Heart - Greater Heights1631 North Loop W Ste 560, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 486-0202
-
2
UT Physicians EP Heart - Complex Arrhythmia Center6400 Fannin St Ste 2550, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 731-5774
-
3
UT Physicians EP Heart - Memorial City925 Gessner Rd Ste 540, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 347-3679
-
4
UT Physicians EP Heart - Cypress27700 Highway 290 Ste 200, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (713) 486-2400
-
5
UT Physicians EP Heart - Vintage Park102 Vintage Park Blvd Ste E, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (713) 486-5280
-
6
Center for Advanced Cardiology - Southwest7789 Southwest Fwy Ste 540, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 486-1110
-
7
UT Physicians EP Heart - Sugar Land6909 Brisbane Ct Ste 300, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 224-6710
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
Performed an ablation procedure to correct Afib/Irregular Heartbeat. Kind and caring Doctor, listened to me, answered my questions and performed needed procedure in a timely manner. His staff were all wonderful. I would return to Dr. Khan in the future should I need a Cardio Electrophysiologist in the future.
About Dr. Zaka Khan, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1093048969
Education & Certifications
- BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.