Dr. Zaka Khan, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zaka Khan, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Khan works at UT Physicians Advanced Cardiopulmonary Therapies & Transplantation in Houston, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX and Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    UT Physicians EP Heart - Greater Heights
    1631 North Loop W Ste 560, Houston, TX 77008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-0202
  2. 2
    UT Physicians EP Heart - Complex Arrhythmia Center
    6400 Fannin St Ste 2550, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 731-5774
  3. 3
    UT Physicians EP Heart - Memorial City
    925 Gessner Rd Ste 540, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-3679
  4. 4
    UT Physicians EP Heart - Cypress
    27700 Highway 290 Ste 200, Cypress, TX 77433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-2400
  5. 5
    UT Physicians EP Heart - Vintage Park
    102 Vintage Park Blvd Ste E, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-5280
  6. 6
    Center for Advanced Cardiology - Southwest
    7789 Southwest Fwy Ste 540, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-1110
  7. 7
    UT Physicians EP Heart - Sugar Land
    6909 Brisbane Ct Ste 300, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 224-6710

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Heart Disease
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 18, 2022
    Performed an ablation procedure to correct Afib/Irregular Heartbeat. Kind and caring Doctor, listened to me, answered my questions and performed needed procedure in a timely manner. His staff were all wonderful. I would return to Dr. Khan in the future should I need a Cardio Electrophysiologist in the future.
    Merideth — Apr 18, 2022
    About Dr. Zaka Khan, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093048969
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zaka Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

