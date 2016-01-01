Overview

Dr. Zaka Rahman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health and Scott Memorial Health.



Dr. Rahman works at WOMENS PHYSICIANS in Jeffersonville, IN with other offices in Clarksville, IN and Charlestown, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.