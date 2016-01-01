See All Nephrologists in Trenton, NJ
Dr. Zakaria Maniya, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Zakaria Maniya, MD

Dr. Zakaria Maniya, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Capital Health Regional Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Maniya works at Zak Maniya MD PA in Trenton, NJ with other offices in Hamilton, NJ and Lawrence Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maniya's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Zak Maniya MD PA
    2333 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd Ste 4, Trenton, NJ 08619 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 890-9111
  2. 2
    St. Francis Medical Center
    601 Hamilton Ave, Trenton, NJ 08629 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 393-2388
  3. 3
    Renal Center of Hamilton
    1013 White Horse Ave, Hamilton, NJ 08610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 438-3002
  4. 4
    Fresenius Kidney Care Harney's Corner
    1840 Princeton Ave, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 278-0999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
  • Capital Health Regional Medical Center
  • Princeton Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Proteinuria
Hyperkalemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Proteinuria
Hyperkalemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Zakaria Maniya, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164496832
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Board Certifications
