Overview of Dr. Zakaria Maniya, MD

Dr. Zakaria Maniya, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Capital Health Regional Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Maniya works at Zak Maniya MD PA in Trenton, NJ with other offices in Hamilton, NJ and Lawrence Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.