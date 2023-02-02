Dr. Zakariah Mahmood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahmood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zakariah Mahmood, MD
Overview of Dr. Zakariah Mahmood, MD
Dr. Zakariah Mahmood, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami - Miller School of Medicine|University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Dr. Mahmood's Office Locations
The Orthopaedic Institute1710 SE 16TH AVE, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 513-8215Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahmood?
I didn’t ave to wait long at all. Dr Mahmood is a caring and kind doctor. He listens and does all he can to find answers and options for you. He is honest and tells you what would be best. I wish he was a primary doctor also.
About Dr. Zakariah Mahmood, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1154530616
Education & Certifications
- Brown Alpert Medical School|The Warren Alpert Medical School At Brown University
- University of Miami - School of Medicine
- Jackson Memorial Hospital At The University Of Miami|University of Miami - School of Medicine
- University of Miami - Miller School of Medicine|University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
