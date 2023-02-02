See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Ocala, FL
Dr. Zakariah Mahmood, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (61)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Zakariah Mahmood, MD

Dr. Zakariah Mahmood, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami - Miller School of Medicine|University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.

Dr. Mahmood works at The Orthopaedic Institute in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger Release, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mahmood's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Orthopaedic Institute
    1710 SE 16TH AVE, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 513-8215
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Gout
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 02, 2023
    I didn’t ave to wait long at all. Dr Mahmood is a caring and kind doctor. He listens and does all he can to find answers and options for you. He is honest and tells you what would be best. I wish he was a primary doctor also.
    Terri — Feb 02, 2023
    About Dr. Zakariah Mahmood, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154530616
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brown Alpert Medical School|The Warren Alpert Medical School At Brown University
    Residency
    • University of Miami - School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital At The University Of Miami|University of Miami - School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami - Miller School of Medicine|University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zakariah Mahmood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahmood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mahmood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mahmood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mahmood works at The Orthopaedic Institute in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mahmood’s profile.

    Dr. Mahmood has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger Release, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahmood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahmood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahmood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahmood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahmood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

