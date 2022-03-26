Overview of Dr. Zakee Shabazz, DPM

Dr. Zakee Shabazz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NY College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.



Dr. Shabazz works at Renascance Dermatology PC in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.