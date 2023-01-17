Overview

Dr. Zaki Anwar, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Frankfort, IL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Olympia Fields and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Anwar works at Chicago Stem Cell Therapy and Pain Management Institute in Frankfort, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.