Dr. Zaki Anwar, MD

Pain Management
4.8 (117)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zaki Anwar, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Frankfort, IL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Olympia Fields and Palos Community Hospital.

Dr. Anwar works at Chicago Stem Cell Therapy and Pain Management Institute in Frankfort, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chicago Stem Cell Therapy and Pain Management Institute
    10181 W Lincoln Hwy, Frankfort, IL 60423 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 797-9683
    Monday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
  • Palos Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Injuries Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Injuries
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sciatica
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Pekin Insurance
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 117 ratings
    Patient Ratings (117)
    5 Star
    (99)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 17, 2023
    So glad I found a stem cell clinic in the suburbs so I wasn’t traveling for treatment! Dr. Anwar is so knowledgeable and personable, I had so much knee pain but now after stem cell therapy I’ve had so much pain relief
    S. T. — Jan 17, 2023
    About Dr. Zaki Anwar, MD

    • Pain Management
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Urdu
    • 1346432481
    Education & Certifications

    • Pain Management
    • Vanderbilt University Med Center
    • Transitional Year
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zaki Anwar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anwar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anwar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anwar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anwar works at Chicago Stem Cell Therapy and Pain Management Institute in Frankfort, IL. View the full address on Dr. Anwar’s profile.

    Dr. Anwar has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anwar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    117 patients have reviewed Dr. Anwar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anwar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anwar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anwar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

