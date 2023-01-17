Dr. Zaki Anwar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anwar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zaki Anwar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Zaki Anwar, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Frankfort, IL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Olympia Fields and Palos Community Hospital.
Chicago Stem Cell Therapy and Pain Management Institute10181 W Lincoln Hwy, Frankfort, IL 60423 Directions (708) 797-9683Monday9:30am - 4:30pmTuesday9:30am - 4:30pmWednesday9:30am - 4:30pmThursday9:30am - 4:30pm
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
- Palos Community Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Pekin Insurance
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
So glad I found a stem cell clinic in the suburbs so I wasn’t traveling for treatment! Dr. Anwar is so knowledgeable and personable, I had so much knee pain but now after stem cell therapy I’ve had so much pain relief
About Dr. Zaki Anwar, MD
- Pain Management
- 33 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- Pain Management
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- Transitional Year
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Anwar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anwar accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Anwar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Anwar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anwar has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anwar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anwar speaks Urdu.
117 patients have reviewed Dr. Anwar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anwar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anwar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anwar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.