Dr. Zaki Elmaghraby, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Zagazig University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Elmaghraby works at Independent Lung Associates, PA in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Palm Bay, FL, Rockledge, FL and Cocoa Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.