Overview

Dr. Zaki Lababidi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Lababidi works at Gilbert Cardiology in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ and Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.