Dr. Zaki Moin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zaki Moin, MD
Dr. Zaki Moin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richmond, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Moin's Office Locations
Empathy First Clinical Counseling and Consulting Pllc7790 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 103, Richmond, TX 77406 Directions (281) 242-5400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great office, appreciate Dr Moin taking time to go over all my concerns . He’s very informative , professional and understanding . Can’t say enough good things .
About Dr. Zaki Moin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1740262823
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moin has seen patients for Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Suicidal Ideation and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Moin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.