Dr. Zakia Hossain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zakia Hossain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zakia Hossain, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodside, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital Center, Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County and Queens Hospital Center.
Dr. Hossain works at
Locations
-
1
ZWH Medical Care P.C6417 Broadway Fl 1, Woodside, NY 11377 Directions (718) 424-0309
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Elmhurst Hospital Center
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County
- Queens Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hossain?
I really needed to see a doctor in 2 day notice, it was for my employment. I was able to see Dr Hossain by tele-health visit. Really nice and seamless experience. Have my blood test done the next day. Nice people and overall very prompt service. Recommend it.
About Dr. Zakia Hossain, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Bengali, Hindi and Urdu
- 1780694927
Education & Certifications
- American College of Physicians
- Coney Island Hosp, NY Hosp
- Dhaka Medical College
- Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hossain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hossain accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hossain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hossain works at
Dr. Hossain speaks Bengali, Hindi and Urdu.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Hossain. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hossain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hossain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hossain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.