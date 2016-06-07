Overview of Dr. Zakiuddin Ahmed, MD

Dr. Zakiuddin Ahmed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from Dhaka University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.



Dr. Ahmed works at Int'l Medicine Associates in Hudson, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.