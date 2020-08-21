Dr. Zakiya Rice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zakiya Rice, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zakiya Rice, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.
Dr. Rice works at
Locations
Dermatology Associates of Georgia LLC2061 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 554-0810
Emory Clinic Dermatology1525 Clifton Rd NE Fl 3, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She was very concern. And she listened to what I had to say. She took care of the problem.
About Dr. Zakiya Rice, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rice has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.