Dr. Zakwan Mahjoub, MD
Overview
Dr. Zakwan Mahjoub, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
Dr. Mahjoub811 South Blvd E Ste 105, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 932-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Staff friendly, polite, and knowledgeable. Dr Mahjoub very attentive and ready to answer questions. Overall good experience.
About Dr. Zakwan Mahjoub, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1316916729
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University Detroit Med Center
- Englewood Hospital|Massachusetts General Hospital
- Englewood Hosp
- University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
