Dr. Zakwan Quwatli, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center, Northbay Vacavalley Hospital, Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Woodland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Quwatli works at NorthBay Healthcare in Fairfield, CA with other offices in Vacaville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.