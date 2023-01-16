See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Zalman Levine, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.9 (108)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zalman Levine, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

Dr. Levine works at Zalman Levine, MD in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Englewood, NJ, Teaneck, NJ, Secaucus, NJ and Oradell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inna Berin, MD
    30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 666-4200
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Englewood Hospital Psych Unit
    350 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 666-4200
    Monday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Inna Berin, MD
    718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 666-4200
    Monday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
  4. 4
    Zalman Levine, MD
    55 Meadowlands Pkwy, Secaucus, NJ 07094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 666-4200
  5. 5
    Fertility Institute of New Jersey
    680 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 200, Oradell, NJ 07649 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 666-4200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abnormal Menstruation
Assisted Hatching
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Abnormal Menstruation
Assisted Hatching
Assisted Reproductive Technique

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Assisted Hatching Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sperm Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 108 ratings
    Patient Ratings (108)
    5 Star
    (105)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 16, 2023
    Dr. Levine is absolutely the kindest physician I've ever met! From the very first meeting he listened, supported us and made a plan that ultimately led to my pregnancy. He explained the process, what the next steps were and put our minds at ease for everything that had to be done in order to get pregnant. I trusted him and his staff and do not regret a single day in their care.
    Alex M — Jan 16, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Zalman Levine, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1245335652
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham & Womens
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein College Of Medicine-Yeshiva University
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Yeshiva University
    Board Certifications
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zalman Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    108 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

