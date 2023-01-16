Dr. Zalman Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zalman Levine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zalman Levine, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine.
Dr. Levine works at
Locations
-
1
Inna Berin, MD30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 666-4200MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Englewood Hospital Psych Unit350 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 666-4200Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
-
3
Inna Berin, MD718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 666-4200Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
-
4
Zalman Levine, MD55 Meadowlands Pkwy, Secaucus, NJ 07094 Directions (201) 666-4200
-
5
Fertility Institute of New Jersey680 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 200, Oradell, NJ 07649 Directions (201) 666-4200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Levine is absolutely the kindest physician I've ever met! From the very first meeting he listened, supported us and made a plan that ultimately led to my pregnancy. He explained the process, what the next steps were and put our minds at ease for everything that had to be done in order to get pregnant. I trusted him and his staff and do not regret a single day in their care.
About Dr. Zalman Levine, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1245335652
Education & Certifications
- Brigham & Womens
- Albert Einstein College Of Medicine-Yeshiva University
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Yeshiva University
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine speaks Hebrew.
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
