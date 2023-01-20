Overview

Dr. Zalman Starosta, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Starosta works at Brighton Medical Services PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.