Dr. Suldan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zalman Suldan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zalman Suldan, MD
Dr. Zalman Suldan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Suldan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Suldan's Office Locations
-
1
Nephrology Associates870 Palisade Ave Ste 201, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 932-2460
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suldan?
Dr. Suldan has a great "bedside manner" even in the office. He doesn't seem rushed or distracted when meeting with you. He takes you seriously and answers all your questions. That's rare and wonderful. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Zalman Suldan, MD
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1922007574
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj New Jersey Med School
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suldan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suldan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suldan works at
Dr. Suldan has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suldan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Suldan speaks Hebrew.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Suldan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suldan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suldan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suldan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.