Dr. Zalmen Blanck, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Mexico, Iztacala, Escuela Nacional De Estudios Prfesionales Iztacala and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
Methodist Physicians RiverCity CardioVascular - Westover Hills11212 State Highway 151medical Plz Ste 360, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 756-8841Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Medical Drive4411 Medical Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 756-9150
Methodist Physicians RiverCity CardioVascular - Downtown North First Floor1200 Brooklyn Ave Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 756-8698
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My husband and I highly recommend Dr. Blanck. He is very personable and answers any of your concerns. The office will get you in to him if you are having issues. My husband is seeing him tomorrow at the new location.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- Baylor College Of Med
- Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Mexico, Iztacala, Escuela Nacional De Estudios Prfesionales Iztacala
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Blanck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blanck accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blanck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blanck has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blanck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blanck speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanck.
