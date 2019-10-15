Overview

Dr. Zalmen Blanck, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Mexico, Iztacala, Escuela Nacional De Estudios Prfesionales Iztacala and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.



Dr. Blanck works at Methodist Physicians RiverCity CardioVascular - Westover Hills in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.