Overview of Dr. Zane Basrawala, MD

Dr. Zane Basrawala, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Basrawala works at Urology Specialists of the Carolinas - Pineville in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.