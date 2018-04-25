See All Urologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Zane Basrawala, MD

Urology
3.8 (21)
Map Pin Small Charlotte, NC
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Zane Basrawala, MD

Dr. Zane Basrawala, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Basrawala works at Urology Specialists of the Carolinas - Pineville in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Basrawala's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Specialists of the Carolinas - Pineville
    10660 Park Rd Ste 4100, Charlotte, NC 28210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 802-5718

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stones
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Overactive Bladder
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Testicular Dysfunction
Ureteral Stones
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Balanoposthitis
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Prostate Cancer
Prostatitis
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Bacteriuria Screening
Balanitis
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Infection
Bladder Scan
Bladder Stones
Bladder Surgery
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Prostatitis
Cystometry
Dipstick Urinalysis
Epididymitis
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydrocele
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed
Lithotripsy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Male Infertility
Neurogenic Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peyronie's Disease
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Prostate Removal
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Spermatocele
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Hesitancy
Uroflowmetry
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Varicocele
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Atony
Bladder Diverticulum
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Circumcision
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Cystectomy
Destruction of Penile Lesion
End-Stage Renal Disease
Erectile Dysfunction
Estrogen Replacement Therapy
Hypospadias
Kidney Infection
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion
Orchiectomy
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Pelvic Abscess
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion
Premature Ejaculation
Priapism
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst
Prostate Stones
Prostatic Abscess
Sexual Dysfunction
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sperm Abnormalities
Testicular Atrophy
Testicular Cancer
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
Undescended Testicles
Urethral Dilation
Urethral Stones
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy
Yeast Infections
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 25, 2018
    Dr. Basrawala had to deliver some unfortunate news to my husband(Cancer). But I could not have hoped for a better delivery. He stayed and answered all our questions, and discussed all the treatments options as well. He was so patient and compassionate. He spent 1 hour with us!! Then he literally walked us to the door! Best Dr I've ever experienced first hand. He is truly a amazing Surgeon and Doctor.
    John and Pam in Charlotte, NC — Apr 25, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Zane Basrawala, MD
    About Dr. Zane Basrawala, MD

    • Urology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1902839780
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zane Basrawala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basrawala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Basrawala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Basrawala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Basrawala works at Urology Specialists of the Carolinas - Pineville in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Basrawala’s profile.

    Dr. Basrawala has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basrawala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Basrawala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basrawala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basrawala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basrawala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

