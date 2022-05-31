Overview of Dr. Zane Pollard, MD

Dr. Zane Pollard, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite and Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Pollard works at Eye Consultants of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.