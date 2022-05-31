See All Ophthalmologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Zane Pollard, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (31)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Zane Pollard, MD

Dr. Zane Pollard, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite and Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Pollard works at Eye Consultants of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pollard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scottish Rite
    5445 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 220, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-2419
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lazy Eye
Stye
Eyelid Spasm
Lazy Eye
Stye
Eyelid Spasm

Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Adult Strabismus Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cataract Chevron Icon
Pediatric Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Pediatric Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Avesis
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 31, 2022
    He is amazing, I’m 52 years old and he still sees me. He has preformed several surgeries on me and I hope he never retires.
    Jammy Turner — May 31, 2022
    About Dr. Zane Pollard, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184688848
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wills Eye Hosp
    Residency
    • University Of Southern California
    Internship
    • University Southern California Medical Center Los Angeles County
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zane Pollard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pollard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pollard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pollard works at Eye Consultants of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Pollard’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

