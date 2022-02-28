Overview of Dr. Zane Uhland, DO

Dr. Zane Uhland, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chickasha, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Oklahoma College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Woodward, Grady Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Uhland works at Grady Memorial Hospital in Chickasha, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK and Woodward, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.