Dr. Zaneb Beams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zaneb Beams, MD
Overview of Dr. Zaneb Beams, MD
Dr. Zaneb Beams, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University.
Dr. Beams works at
Dr. Beams' Office Locations
Doctor Beams Medical Home10794 HICKORY RIDGE RD, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 964-9033
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Beams has been my daughters pediatrician for years, and I'm so glad I found her. She;s always available, she remembers my kiddo even if it's been a while, and will take extra time to research in order to make the best recommendation. I know other parents that go here despite her office being almost an hour away from their home, that is how amazing this practice is.
About Dr. Zaneb Beams, MD
- Pediatrics
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1518920065
Education & Certifications
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beams has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beams works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Beams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.