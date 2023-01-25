Overview of Dr. Zaneb Yaseen, MD

Dr. Zaneb Yaseen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They graduated from University of Tennessee and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center and Perry Hospital.



Dr. Yaseen works at OrthoGeorgia-Warner Robin in Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.